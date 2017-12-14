Nokia Oyj (NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.37 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.76 to $4.91 in a report on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 7,906,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,555,793. The firm has a market cap of $26,569.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 439,324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 290,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/nokia-oyj-nok-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.