New Home Company Inc (NWHM) Insider Sells $307,556.88 in Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) insider Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 24,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $307,556.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lp Tcn/Tnhc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Home alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 27,791 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $337,382.74.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 18,599 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $218,166.27.

On Thursday, November 30th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 39,738 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $465,331.98.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 25,183 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $286,582.54.

On Thursday, November 16th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 71,384 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $811,636.08.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 15,853 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $176,126.83.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 4,394 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,871.90.

On Thursday, October 5th, Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 17,444 shares of New Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $199,908.24.

Shares of New Home Company Inc (NYSE NWHM) traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 177,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.15, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. New Home Company Inc has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. New Home had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. New Home’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that New Home Company Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWHM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Home during the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of New Home by 114.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 39,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Home by 6.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,994,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of New Home by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 577,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of New Home by 23.7% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 148,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/new-home-company-inc-nwhm-insider-sells-307556-88-in-stock.html.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.