Navistar International (NAV) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) is one of 15 public companies in the “Heavy Machinery & Vehicles” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Navistar International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Navistar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of shares of all “Heavy Machinery & Vehicles” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Navistar International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Heavy Machinery & Vehicles” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Navistar International has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navistar International’s peers have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navistar International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 1 6 6 0 2.38 Navistar International Competitors 171 892 968 17 2.41

Navistar International presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. As a group, “Heavy Machinery & Vehicles” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Navistar International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navistar International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International -1.73% N/A -2.03% Navistar International Competitors 4.06% 13.41% 3.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navistar International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $8.11 billion -$97.00 million -24.04 Navistar International Competitors $6.06 billion $48.37 million 122.99

Navistar International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Navistar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Navistar International peers beat Navistar International on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc. and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations). The Truck segment manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks, buses and military vehicles under the International and IC Bus brands, along with production of engines. The Parts segment supports its brands of International commercial trucks, IC buses and engines. The Global Operations segment includes operations of its subsidiary, International Industria de Motores da America do Sul Ltda. (IIAA). The Financial Services segment provides and manages retail, wholesale and lease financing of products sold by the Truck and Parts segments and their dealers.

