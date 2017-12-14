Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Receives $51.89 Average PT from Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,138. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14,520.00, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 70.24%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,617 shares of company stock worth $11,573,687. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

