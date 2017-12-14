Majesco Entertainment (COOL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:COOL) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $24.19. 609,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 131,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Majesco Entertainment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:COOL) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Majesco Entertainment worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Majesco Entertainment Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. The Company seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves.

