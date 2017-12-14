Lazard (LAZ) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lazard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.9155458392678 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ ) traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,068. The firm has a market cap of $6,590.00, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazard has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.19 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 17.16%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Lazard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd (Lazard) is a financial advisory and asset management company. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Advisory and Asset Management. It serves a range of clients around the world, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships and individuals. The Financial Advisory business segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients across the globe a range of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising and various other financial matters to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign and individual clients.

