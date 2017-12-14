Investors Sell Shares of Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Investors sold shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $115.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $276.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $161.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Oracle had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $50.19

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210,301.95, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $183,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $2,161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,776 shares of company stock worth $14,821,999 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,159,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,383,000 after buying an additional 450,836 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 125.6% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 166,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 113,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 623,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

