Investors Sell Shares of International Business Machines (IBM) on Strength (IBM)

Investors sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading on Thursday. $118.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $178.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.15 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, International Business Machines had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. International Business Machines traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $154.00

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Vetr cut International Business Machines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.24.

The firm has a market cap of $142,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 68.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

