Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Noble Financial raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Intevac (NASDAQ IVAC) traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 153,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,256. The firm has a market cap of $150.24, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.85. Intevac has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Intevac by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,402,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intevac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intevac by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 248,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 98,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Intevac by 1,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 228,670 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives.

