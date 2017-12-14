Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $52,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,954.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ PUB) traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.50, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUB shares. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 68.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 250,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

