Head to Head Contrast: Lincoln National (LNC) & Metlife (MET)

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both large-cap financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.4% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Lincoln National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 10.50% 11.16% 0.64% Metlife -0.75% 8.81% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lincoln National and Metlife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $13.33 billion 1.24 $1.19 billion $6.41 11.81 Metlife $63.48 billion 0.87 $800.00 million ($0.50) -104.98

Lincoln National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metlife. Metlife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lincoln National pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lincoln National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Metlife has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Metlife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lincoln National and Metlife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 1 5 4 0 2.30 Metlife 1 7 7 1 2.50

Lincoln National currently has a consensus target price of $78.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Metlife has a consensus target price of $59.22, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Metlife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than Lincoln National.

Summary

Metlife beats Lincoln National on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products. These products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance, linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, and group life, disability and dental.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses. Its Asia segment offers products, including life insurance; accident and health insurance, and retirement and savings products. Latin America offers products, including life insurance, and retirement and savings products. Life insurance includes universal, variable and term life products. EMEA offers products, including life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.