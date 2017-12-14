Head-To-Head Contrast: Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) versus Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Assembly Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $189.48 million 4.38 $81.45 million $6.20 8.98 Assembly Biosciences N/A N/A -$44.26 million ($2.97) -14.35

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 36.95% 62.60% 44.24% Assembly Biosciences N/A -81.70% -43.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Assembly Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Assembly Biosciences.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Assembly Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products in the critical care and oncology areas. The Company’s product portfolio includes products, including Argatroban; Ryanodex; docetaxel injection, non-alcohol formulation; and Bendeka. Its advanced candidates include EP-3101 (bendamustine Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTD)) (EP-3101), EP-4104 (dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke (EHS)) (EP-4104), EGL-4104-C-1702 (dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia), EP-5101 (pemetrexed) (EP-5101) and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant). Its product portfolio focuses on oncology, critical care and orphan diseases. Bendamustine is an alkylating agent approved for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), that has progressed during or within six months of treatment with rituximab or a rituximab-containing regimen.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome. It has discovered various core protein Allosteric Modulators (CpAMs), which are small molecules that directly target and allosterically modulate the HBV core (HBc) protein. Its Microbiome Program consists of an integrated platform that includes a strain identification and selection process, methods for strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions, and a delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The lead product candidate from this platform, AB-M101, is in development for the treatment of clostridium difficile-infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.