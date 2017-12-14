GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 955,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 332,751 shares.The stock last traded at $130.82 and had previously closed at $123.98.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWPH. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.47.
About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-
GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).
