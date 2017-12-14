GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 955,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 332,751 shares.The stock last traded at $130.82 and had previously closed at $123.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWPH. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 492,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth about $70,128,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

