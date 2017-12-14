Guidewire Software (GWRE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News headlines about Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Guidewire Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.975199837743 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 325,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,580.00, a PE ratio of 184.02, a P/E/G ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $83.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 13,249 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,030,639.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,345.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 600 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,869,942. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

