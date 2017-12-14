Grainger Plc (GRI) Receives GBX 311.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grainger Plc (LON:GRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.67 ($4.19).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 297 ($4.00) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger (LON:GRI) traded up GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 287.70 ($3.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,885. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 229 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.25 ($5.19).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, insider Justin Read bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,135 ($24,407.81). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($398.92). Insiders have purchased 15,688 shares of company stock worth $4,412,120 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Grainger Plc (GRI) Receives GBX 311.67 Average Target Price from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/grainger-plc-gri-receives-gbx-311-67-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company’s segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.