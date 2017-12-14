FY2019 EPS Estimates for Morgan Adv Matl Raised by Jefferies Group (MCRUF)

Morgan Adv Matl (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Morgan Adv Matl in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Adv Matl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Morgan Adv Matl ( MCRUF ) remained flat at $$4.09 on Thursday. Morgan Adv Matl has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Morgan Adv Matl Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

