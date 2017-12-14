FY2019 EPS Estimates for Asahi Kasei Corp Increased by Jefferies Group (AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asahi Kasei in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Asahi Kasei’s FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asahi Kasei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS AHKSY ) traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18,058.68, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, acrylic resins, polyethylene, and polystyrene; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, adipic acid, polyamides, and synthetic rubber; and coating materials, latex, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, UF and MF membranes and systems, ion-exchange membranes and electrolysis systems, cling films, storage bags, plastic films and sheets, and plastic foams.

