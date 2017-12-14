Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$119.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$100.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$123.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.06.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV ) traded down C$0.71 on Tuesday, hitting C$98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 452,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,883. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$71.44 and a 12-month high of C$110.18.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.33, for a total transaction of C$496,650.00. Also, insider Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.81, for a total value of C$387,240.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/franco-nevada-co-fnv-forecasted-to-earn-fy2021-earnings-of-1-98-per-share.html.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.