FLIR Systems (FLIR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

FLIR Systems ( NASDAQ:FLIR ) traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.62.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $530,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,036 shares of company stock worth $1,039,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

