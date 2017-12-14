Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 856,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,393. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $53.89.
In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $27,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $175,666 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 11,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.
