Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media stories about Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.103135844411 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from $31.62 to $30.51 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Dr.Reddy's Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY ) traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 632,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,941. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,900.00, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/dr-reddys-laboratories-rdy-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-11.html.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The Company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment includes manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.