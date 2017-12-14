Delphi Energy (DEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 74172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Delphi Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. GMP Securities boosted their price target on Delphi Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Delphi Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Michael Galvin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total value of C$30,250.00. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,110 over the last quarter.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company’s operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta.

