Critical Analysis: Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) and Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimera Sciences has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.8% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Alimera Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics N/A -156.99% -140.33% Alimera Sciences -55.29% N/A -28.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novus Therapeutics and Alimera Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alimera Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Novus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Alimera Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.95 million N/A N/A Alimera Sciences $34.33 million 2.62 -$33.17 million ($0.31) -4.19

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Therapeutics.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Novus Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. It has two platforms: OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. OP-01 is developed with the intent to be used as a delivery vehicle for drugs treating ears, as well as the nasal and sinus cavities. OP-01 is currently being developed as an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. OP-02 is a daily nasal spray that is designed to improve and maintain a healthy middle ear. OP-02 is being developed as a potential treatment option for patients with otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction. OP-02 is a combination drug product, which comprises two components: surfactant dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine and a spreading agent cholesteryl palmitate. The product is sprayed through the nostrils toward the opening of the Eustachian tube at the back of the nasal cavity.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The Company’s product is ILUVIEN, which is developed to treat diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. In the United States, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of DME in patients who have been treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP). In the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies.

