ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. First Analysis upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Cowan acquired 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $143,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $257,913 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $26,368,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 214.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 639,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 436,618 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.7% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 839,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 251,364 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 726,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 163,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/channeladvisor-corp-ecom-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About ChannelAdvisor

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.