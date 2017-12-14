CD&R ASSOCIATES VIII, LTD. Has 34.7% Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

CD&R ASSOCIATES VIII, LTD.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

revealed that they own 34.7% of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, December 14th. The investor owns 22,801,763 shares of the stock valued at approximately $440,074,026. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund VIII, LP, CD&R Friends & Family Fund VIII, LP, CD&R Associates VIII, Ltd, CD&R Associates VIII, LP and CD&R Investment Associates VIII, Ltd. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this link.

CD&R ASSOCIATES VIII, LTD.

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Item 4 is hereby amended and supplemented by adding the following:

Pursuant to an Underwriting Agreement, dated December 11,2017 (the “Underwriting Agreement”), among Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund VIII, L.P. (“Fund VIII”), CD&R Friends & Family Fund VIII, L.P. (“F&F Fund VIII”, and together with Fund VIII, the “CD&R Funds”), and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman”) and RBC Capital Markets, LLC (“RBC” and, together with Goldman, the “Underwriters”), on December 13,2017 Fund VIII sold 7,132,145 and F&F Fund VIII sold 17,855 shares of the Company’s Common Stock, in each case to the Underwriters at a price of $19.36 per Share, in a registered offering (the “Secondary Offering”). Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, at the CD&R Funds request, the Company purchased 1,150,000 shares of the Common Stock from the Underwriters in the Secondary Offering at a price per share equal to the price at which the Underwriters purchased the shares from the CD&R Funds.

7

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the CD&R Funds have agreed with the Underwriters not to offer or sell, dispose of or hedge, directly or indirectly, any common stock of the Company without the permission of the Underwriters for a period of 45 days from December 11,2017, subject to certain exceptions.

The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Underwriting Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 15 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Except as described in this Item 4 and Item 6 of this Statement which are incorporated herein by reference, the Reporting Persons have no present plans or proposals that relate to or would result in any of the actions required to be reported herein.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after buying an additional 270,357 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,448,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 83.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,112,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 506,499 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NCI Building Systems news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 7,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $138,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE NCS) remained flat at $$19.30 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 993,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.39, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $488.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.13 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CD&R ASSOCIATES VIII, LTD. Has 34.7% Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/cdr-associates-viii-ltd-has-34-7-stake-in-nci-building-systems-inc-ncs.html.

NCI Building Systems Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.