Cardiovascular Systems Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Sunday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 250,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $828.78, a PE ratio of 1,237.50 and a beta of 2.52. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 160.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

