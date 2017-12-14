Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer Sells 519 Shares

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $11,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Danielle Sheer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Danielle Sheer sold 297 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $6,994.35.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Danielle Sheer sold 4,807 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $107,244.17.

Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 249,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,456. Carbonite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carbonite, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 29.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter worth $4,391,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 17.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 29.5% during the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 37,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

