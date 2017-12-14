CannTrust Holdings Inc (TRST) Insider Sells C$1,990,000.00 in Stock

CannTrust Holdings Inc (CNSX:TRST) insider Financial Corporation Forum sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$1,990,000.00.

Financial Corporation Forum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Financial Corporation Forum sold 100,000 shares of CannTrust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$856,000.00.

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc (CNSX:TRST) traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.50. 424,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035. CannTrust Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$8.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CannTrust from $7.25 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company, which produces pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis for patients. The Company is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical cannabis products. The Company operates a hydroponic facility and an onsite laboratory for testing and research on the medical use of cannabis.

