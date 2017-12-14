Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Major Shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P Sells 721,236 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 721,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $5,935,772.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 1,039,022 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $8,125,152.04.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE BNED) traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 823,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.43 and a P/E ratio of 22.76.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes & Noble Education Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 131,962 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $6,758,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/barnes-noble-education-inc-bned-major-shareholder-abrams-capital-management-l-p-sells-721236-shares-of-stock.html.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.