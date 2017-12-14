Ball (BLL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Ball (NYSE:BLL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ball earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4103128030148 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,011. The company has a market capitalization of $13,470.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. Ball has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. BidaskClub cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.79.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $235,885.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $235,146.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 407,973 shares in the company, valued at $16,845,205.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,923 shares of company stock worth $1,392,977 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

