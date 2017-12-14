Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) & EPR Properties (EPR) Head to Head Comparison

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67 EPR Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.65%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 152.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $258.39 million 2.71 $28.07 million $0.50 31.16 EPR Properties $493.24 million 10.06 $224.98 million $3.36 20.05

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 7.78% 6.36% 2.47% EPR Properties 45.71% 10.01% 4.65%

Summary

EPR Properties beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners. It also provides general contracting services to third parties. Its construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls and retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages and mixed-use town centers.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment consists of investments in public charter schools, early education centers and K-12 private schools. The Recreation segment consists of investments in ski areas, waterparks, golf entertainment complexes and other recreation. The Other segment consists primarily of land under ground lease, property under development and land held for development. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s owned real estate portfolio of megaplex theatres consisted of approximately 10.6 million square feet.

