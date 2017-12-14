Analyzing Endologix (ELGX) & Its Rivals

Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Endologix to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Endologix has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix’s rivals have a beta of 0.21, indicating that their average share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endologix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 7 1 0 2.13 Endologix Competitors 112 732 1028 10 2.50

Endologix presently has a consensus price target of $5.36, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Endologix’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endologix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endologix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $192.93 million -$154.67 million -5.59 Endologix Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 67.53

Endologix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Endologix. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -41.60% -52.18% -13.70% Endologix Competitors -101.23% -92.70% -30.32%

Summary

Endologix rivals beat Endologix on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens. The EVAR products include the Endologix AFX Endovascular AAA System (AFX), the VELA Proximal Endograft (VELA) and the Endologix Powerlink with Intuitrak Delivery System (Intuitrak). The EVAS product is the Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing System (Nellix EVAS System). It offers accessories to facilitate the optimal delivery of its EVAR products, including compatible guidewires, snares, and catheter introducer sheaths.

