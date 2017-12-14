Analyzing Atkore International Group (ATKR) and Its Peers

Atkore International Group (NYSE: ATKR) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Atkore International Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

This table compares Atkore International Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.50 billion $84.63 million 16.29 Atkore International Group Competitors $3.13 billion $232.52 million -112,515.95

Atkore International Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group. Atkore International Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 5.63% 26.22% 7.73% Atkore International Group Competitors -3.37% 6.18% 2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore International Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atkore International Group Competitors 199 987 1274 8 2.44

Atkore International Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Atkore International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.