Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Target Price at $126.22

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE EW) traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $114.31. 1,948,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $24,456.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.85 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $3,320,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $617,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,205. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Target Price at $126.22” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/14/analysts-set-edwards-lifesciences-corporation-ew-target-price-at-126-22.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.