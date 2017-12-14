Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.76) to ($7.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 947.47% and a negative return on equity of 122.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $923,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 833,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $99.45.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

