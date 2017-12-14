Albany International Corp. (AIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Albany International an industry rank of 236 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of Albany International (AIN) traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $61.05. 72,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,086. Albany International has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,967.42, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $222.14 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 71.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albany International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

