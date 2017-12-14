Aero Grow International Inc. (AERO) Director Jack Jonas Walker Sells 50,000 Shares

Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Director Jack Jonas Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Jonas Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Jack Jonas Walker sold 1,100 shares of Aero Grow International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $2,640.00.

Shares of Aero Grow International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,629. Aero Grow International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

AeroGrow International, Inc is a developer, marketer, direct-seller and wholesaler of indoor garden systems designed for consumer use in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office decor markets. The Company offers multiple lines of indoor gardens, grow lights, nutrient formula, over 40 seed pod kits, and various cooking, gardening and decor accessories, in the United States and Canada, as well as selected countries in Europe, Asia and Australia.

