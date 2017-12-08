General Electric Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

Shares of General Electric (GE) traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,385,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,155,160. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $153,149.02, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 11th. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other General Electric news, Chairman John Leonard Flannery bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 575,477 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,964.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $986,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 34.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 164,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 437,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 148,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 51,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “General Electric Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (GE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/08/general-electric-company-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.