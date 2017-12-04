General Electric Company (GE) Position Lifted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 2.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of General Electric worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 22,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.74 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

In other General Electric news, Chairman John Leonard Flannery bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,964.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $986,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,056.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

