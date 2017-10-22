Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC. (PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair PLC.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Pentair PLC. posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair PLC. will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair PLC..

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Pentair PLC. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of Pentair PLC. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pentair PLC. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Pentair PLC. by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pentair PLC. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Pentair PLC. during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Pentair PLC. by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 702,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pentair PLC. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Pentair PLC.’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Pentair PLC. Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

