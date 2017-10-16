Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ CATY) opened at 40.28 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 239.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

