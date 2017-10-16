Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $477,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $105,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ AMSF) opened at 59.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

