Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.43 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS AG downgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) opened at 37.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $27,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,204,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,100,000 after buying an additional 214,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,715,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,760,000 after buying an additional 6,491,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,078,000 after buying an additional 75,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,885,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after buying an additional 105,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

