World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Receives Sell Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their sell rating on shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) opened at 82.88 on Thursday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.54). World Acceptance Corporation had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post $7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance Corporation in the second quarter worth $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in World Acceptance Corporation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 116,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance Corporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance Corporation by 518.6% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 53,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance Corporation by 114.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business in 15 states and Mexico as of March 31, 2016. The Company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. The Company offers standardized installment loans generally between $300 and $4,000 through 1,339 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Mexico as of March 31, 2016.

