Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. Whirlpool Corporation has set its FY17 guidance at $14.50-15.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). Whirlpool Corporation had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Whirlpool Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation to post $14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17.19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) opened at 178.78 on Monday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.91 and a 52 week high of $202.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Whirlpool Corporation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.17.

In other Whirlpool Corporation news, Director William D. Perez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.93 per share, with a total value of $176,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,796.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

