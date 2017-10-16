Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Barclays PLC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) opened at 52.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/16/western-alliance-bancorporation-wal-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $4,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4,291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 272,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266,084 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,480,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,944,000 after buying an additional 686,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.