Wedbush Comments on Square, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Vetr cut shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.12 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Square (SQ) opened at 32.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company’s market cap is $12.59 billion. Square has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Square by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Square by 683.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $1,013,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,394.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $10,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,600 shares of company stock valued at $25,016,512. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

