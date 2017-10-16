Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $980,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $402,234.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,522.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $4,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS AG upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) opened at 46.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.17%.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

