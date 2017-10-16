Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 87,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 270,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 47.86 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.44 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

