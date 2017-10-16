Vulcan Materials (VMC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vulcan Materials earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.2488209195215 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) opened at 116.28 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

In related news, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,154.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $115,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,036.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

